Kind: $1.7 million in grants go to fire departments in 3rd District

Rep. Ron Kind announced that fire departments across Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District have so far received a total of $1,717,170.53 in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

This funding will be used to provide firefighters with improved National Fire Protection Association compliant tools and equipment, as well as new training programs.

“Our firefighters and first responders are true heroes, working tirelessly to keep Wisconsin communities safe and healthy,” said Kind. “I’m glad to announce this critical funding to help support our local fire departments and make sure firefighters have the resources they need to stay safe while on the job.”

The AFG program grants are continuing to be awarded and will go directly to fire departments and EMS organizations that are unaffiliated with a hospital to help enhance their response capabilities and more effectively protect the health and safety of public and emergency response personnel.

Fire departments in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District that received funding through this program so far are: