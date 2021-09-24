Kind votes to pass Defense Authorization Act

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has voted to pass the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Congress’ annual defense authorization bill.
The bipartisan bill supports service members and their families, invests in technology and innovation, and bolsters our national security.
“I was glad to see the National Defense Authorization Act pass the House with bipartisan support. This legislation will help strengthen our national security and meet the needs of our troops and their families,” said Kind after the Thursday vote. “The debt we owe our brave men and women in uniform is immeasurable, and I’ll keep working to ensure our service members, veterans, and military families have the very best our country can offer.”
People are also reading…
The annual NDAA determines critical defense and national security priorities. Also included in this year’s bill is a 2.7% pay raise for our service members and increased parental leave for primary and secondary caregivers in military families, as well as investments to improve military health care, protect military communities from PFAS chemicals, and enhance cybersecurity capabilities.
COLLECTION: President Biden's visit to La Crosse
Here are photo galleries, videos and our full coverage of President Biden's visit to La Crosse on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his infrastructure plan, pitching to communities big and small that the new bill will work for them.
President Joe Biden traveled to La Crosse on Tuesday as he looked to sell voters Tuesday on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartis…
Onlookers came out to see President Joe Biden but were kept far from his transit center event in La Crosse. Here are some of the scenes from o…
Community members spread along Third Street late Tuesday morning to see the motorcade bringing President Joe Biden to his speaking destination, watching as Secret Service, police and ambulance preceded and followed the limousine.
President Joe Biden looked to sell voters on the economic benefits of the proposed 973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden's motorcade travels to an event in La Crosse on Tuesday.