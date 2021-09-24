Kind votes to pass Defense Authorization Act

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has voted to pass the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Congress’ annual defense authorization bill.

The bipartisan bill supports service members and their families, invests in technology and innovation, and bolsters our national security.

“I was glad to see the National Defense Authorization Act pass the House with bipartisan support. This legislation will help strengthen our national security and meet the needs of our troops and their families,” said Kind after the Thursday vote. “The debt we owe our brave men and women in uniform is immeasurable, and I’ll keep working to ensure our service members, veterans, and military families have the very best our country can offer.”

The House vote was 316-113. The Senate will need to pass its own version of the bill, and then the two chambers will iron out the differences in the coming months at a conference committee.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus railed against the legislation earlier this week, claiming it provided a "blank check" to the Biden administration in the wake of the Afghanistan pullout.



The annual NDAA determines critical defense and national security priorities. Also included in this year’s bill is a 2.7% pay raise for our service members and increased parental leave for primary and secondary caregivers in military families, as well as investments to improve military health care, protect military communities from PFAS chemicals, and enhance cybersecurity capabilities.

