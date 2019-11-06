The "Kyle's Angels" nonprofit group founded in memory of Kyle Rice donated $4,000 to Jordan Brieske's Wisconsin Vietnam Memorial project on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Holmen American Legion.
Kyle Rice was killed at 30 years old in a motorcycle crash in August 2018, and his memory is the central ethos behind the donation as well as previous events and donations.
John Wadzinski, a member of the committee that raises money to donate, said the founding and goal of the group has a singular focus on honoring Kyle's passions.
"His sister, mother and I had got together, reminiscing," said Wadzinski, "and we decided to do a fundraiser."
The group ran a Car and Motorcycle Cruise fundraiser in September, hosted by Pearl Street Brewery, River City Ready Mix, Coulee Fitness and Coulee Region Taxi. A total of $9,000 was raised, to be split between The Slam Academy in Minneapolis, which teaches professional DJ, Music Production and Recording skills, and Brieske's Vietnam Memorial project.
"Slam Academy is where Kyle planned on going to school," Wadzinski said, "and we're planning to give enough money to sponsor a student, to help with tuition or pay for equipment."
Kyle's Angels plan to make the car and motorcycle cruise an annual event and continuing to donate the money to worthy causes in Kyle's memory.
"The money raised is going to charities that Kyle would have supported," Wadzinski said.
