La Crosse County 4H Drill Team repeats as Wisconsin State Fair champs

La Crosse County 4H Drill Team

The La Crosse County 4H Drill Team repeated as the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Drill Team

The La Crosse County 4H Drill Team won its second annual grand champion award at the Wisconsin State Fair Champions Challenge Freestyle Drill Team Competition.

Last year, as a part of the first annual competition, the team took the title. It was invited back and repeated the victory.

This years riders include: Alexis Marinelli, Brielle Huffman, Claire Morgan, Emma Lubinsky, Hannah Ruedy, Jessica Graffunder, Samantha Helgerson, Travis Graffunder, and Zach Morgan. They are coached by Macy Carty. 

