La Crosse County 4H Drill Team repeats as Wisconsin State Fair champs

The La Crosse County 4H Drill Team won its second annual grand champion award at the Wisconsin State Fair Champions Challenge Freestyle Drill Team Competition.
Last year, as a part of the first annual competition, the team took the title. It was invited back and repeated the victory.
This years riders include: Alexis Marinelli, Brielle Huffman, Claire Morgan, Emma Lubinsky, Hannah Ruedy, Jessica Graffunder, Samantha Helgerson, Travis Graffunder, and Zach Morgan. They are coached by Macy Carty.
PHOTOS: A day at the Wisconsin State Fair
People eat, rest and drink water on a hot day at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday, Aug. 6.
A child gets a taller view while drinking water on a hot day at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday, Aug. 6.
Karen Torres takes pictures as her son, Angelo Torres (13), receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the AMI Health tent at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Friday. Three members of the Torres family opted to get vaccinated at the State Fair.
Breckin Rouce (3 mo.) naps in a baby carrier on a hot day at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Crowds flock to the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday, Aug. 6.
A group of women wear “Team Cream Puff” shirts at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Attendees of the Wisconsin State Fair go down a giant slide at the fair in West Allis.
Ashton Hegemann (3) shows off his bright red tongue while eating a snow cone at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday.
Angelo Torres (13) watches as his dad, Juan Torres, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the AMI Health tent at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday. Three members of the Torres family opted to get vaccinated at the State Fair.
The Stangs perform on the stage at Pistol Pete’s at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday, Aug. 6.
Ericka Perry, RN, prepares syringes for COVID-19 vaccination at the AMI Health tent at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
People wait in line at the security gate before entering the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Crowds of people order and eat cream puffs inside of the the air conditioned cream puff pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday, Aug. 6.
Crowds flock to the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Steve Hopkins uses a unicorn bubble gun to shoot bubbles into a crowd of passersby at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Attendees of the Wisconsin State Fair ride the gondolas over the crowds of people on Friday, Aug. 6.
There is no shortage of food vendors at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Performers toss bottles to one another to entertain a crowd at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Crowds flock to the cream puff pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
