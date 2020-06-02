La Crosse County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases, health department participates in 'black out Tuesday'

La Crosse County now has 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after confirming four new cases on Tuesday.
Of those cases, 47 are considered recovered. There are no hospitalizations and the county still has no virus-related deaths.
This brings the new total of negative test results to 5,843, up 41 from Monday.
The coronavirus has now killed more than 600 people in Wisconsin.
The state confirmed 374 new cases, bringing the total to 18,917. There have also been 12 new confirmed deaths since Monday, totalling 607.
The state reported that the percentage of positive tests overall has been trending downward since May 20. Only 3.6% of all tests reported on Tuesday were positive, the second smallest total in the last two weeks, and down from the 4% on Monday.
The La Crosse County Health Department did not host its usual Tuesday afternoon press conference or post updates on its Facebook page, participating in the virtual "Black Out Tuesday" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement erupting across the country.
The social media initiative asks users to change profile and banner photos to black squares and not post anything for the day to publicly display its support for the movement and opposition to racism.
"This is a painful time in our country and we must be willing to listen and learn to develop an awareness of the injustices that exist," health department director Jen Rombalski said in the announcement, adding that people of color are affected more severely by COVID-19 and urging everyone to wear masks while in public.
