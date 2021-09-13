La Crosse County GOP issues statement supporting election probes

"Another problem with issuing absentee ballots online was that the Wisconsin Elections Commission improperly instructed clerks to allow people to go online and request an Indefinitely Confined Elector status absentee ballot without providing an ID. Over 200,000 people received ballots this way. This provision in state law exists for people who are truly unable to physically go and vote. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on December 14th 2020 that WEC and clerks has acted improperly. There shouldn’t be two classes of voters in our state. All who are able should provide an ID.

"Many people will point to WEC instructing clerks to “cure” absentee ballots that had missing information using red ink. The fact that these ballots were cured with red ink seems to suggest that they knew those ballots might be challenged. State law says ballots missing information are not to be counted. Would the outcome of the Presidential election in Wisconsin have changed if these ballots were not counted? We probably won’t ever know because the State Supreme Court has already ruled that the Trump lawsuit came too late.Republicans would like to see these problems addressed. The state legislature has passed several bills attempting to do just that, but Governor Evers has vetoed all of them.