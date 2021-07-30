La Crosse County Health issues new recommendations, strongly urges mask wearing indoors

The La Crosse County Health Department is strongly encouraging La Crosse County residents to return to wearing masks indoors, including those who have been vaccinated.

The new recommendation from public health officials follows an increase in COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County. The increase is likely caused by the delta variant, which has been spreading rapidly around the nation.

La Crosse County’s seven-day case rate on July 28, including both confirmed and probable cases, was 50 cases/100,000 population/week, a more than 10-fold increase from 4.2 cases/100,000 population/week on July 1.

“COVID-19 is still very much present in our community, and we are seeing a concerning increase in cases,” said Audra Martine, director of the La Crosse County Health Department. “This is why we are strongly recommending that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask in public indoor spaces and at indoor private gatherings.”

Local data currently indicates that La Crosse County has a “high” level of community transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended communities with “substantial” or “high” transmission levels return to indoor masking for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

