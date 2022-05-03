La Crosse County Library Board announces annual award winners

The La Crosse County Library Board has announced the list of their annual award recipients who provided partnership, support and patronage throughout 2021 to the five county library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem.

The board once again will recognize recipients during an in-person May awards reception, at which the award recipients will receive a certificate, and a book will be added to their home library location in their honor.

The reception will be held on Monday, May 9, at the Holmen Public Library. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m. for refreshments, and the awards presentation will begin around 4:30 p.m. Nominations for these awards are made directly by La Crosse County Library staff and is a favorite opportunity for them to recognize those who make their jobs so enjoyable and meaningful. We are proud of our community connections and the wonderful people that support us.

2021 La Crosse County Library Awards

Bangor Family of the Year: Annika, Liara and Elliot Haskin

Annika, Liara and Elliot Haskin Campbell Patron of the Year: Amy Mighall

Amy Mighall Holmen Patron of the Year: Pete Putnam

Pete Putnam Onalaska Family of the Year: Chad, Becky, McKenzie, Alea and Tyler Runde

Chad, Becky, McKenzie, Alea and Tyler Runde West Salem Patron of the Year: Helen Harold

Special Categories

Traveling Patron of the Year: Terry Jerome

Terry Jerome Digital User of the Year: Greg Zellner, Holmen

Greg Zellner, Holmen Daily Visitor of the Year: Jim Quill, Onalaska

Jim Quill, Onalaska Philanthropic Partner of the Year: Bosshard Family, Bangor

Bosshard Family, Bangor Educator of the Year: Cindi Hutman, Coulee Christian School, West Salem

Cindi Hutman, Coulee Christian School, West Salem Educational Partner of the Year: Evergreen 3rd Grade Staff and Students, Holmen

Evergreen 3rd Grade Staff and Students, Holmen Daycare Center of the Year: Little Feet and Helpful Hands, Holmen

The board also will honor Barbara Manthei for her years of service to the Library Board.

