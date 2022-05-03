La Crosse County Library Board announces annual award winners

The La Crosse County Library Board has announced the list of their annual award recipients who provided partnership, support and patronage throughout 2021 to the five county library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem.
The board once again will recognize recipients during an in-person May awards reception, at which the award recipients will receive a certificate, and a book will be added to their home library location in their honor.
The reception will be held on Monday, May 9, at the Holmen Public Library. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m. for refreshments, and the awards presentation will begin around 4:30 p.m. Nominations for these awards are made directly by La Crosse County Library staff and is a favorite opportunity for them to recognize those who make their jobs so enjoyable and meaningful. We are proud of our community connections and the wonderful people that support us.
2021 La Crosse County Library Awards
Bangor Family of the Year: Annika, Liara and Elliot Haskin
Campbell Patron of the Year: Amy Mighall
Holmen Patron of the Year: Pete Putnam
Onalaska Family of the Year: Chad, Becky, McKenzie, Alea and Tyler Runde