La Crosse County seeks racial equity consultant

La Crosse County has launched a search for a racial equity consultant who will create a plan to increase diversity and inclusion at the county and put equity at the forefront of its policies and programs.

The process is the next stage of the county’s work to implement the Racism as a Public Health Crisis resolution overwhelmingly approved by the La Crosse County Board in 2021. The county has published a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the work on the DemandStar procurement website, with a deadline of July 8 for applications.

“This is an important step forward as we work to operationalize the resolution passed by the county board,” said Stephen Conrad, La Crosse County Human Resources director.

The county will conduct an exhaustive search to find the right consultant for the role. The consultant’s work will include conducting an assessment of internal county procedures and helping develop new policies to promote equity.

“Our goal is to come out of this process as a culturally competent organization that’s better equipped to address disparities in our community,” Conrad added.

The Racism as a Public Health Crisis Resolution passed by the county board called on the county to make equity a core element of La Crosse County. It acknowledged the impact of systemic racism in La Crosse County and highlighted specific health and economic disparities. You can read the resolution here: 2-4-21 Resolution Re Racism as a Public Health Crisis.pdf (lacrossecounty.org)

