La Crosse Dive Unit to hold open house

The La Crosse Dive Unit will have an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at its building at 317 Kertzman Place in La Crosse. Supporters, officials and the media are invited at 4 p.m.

There will be a brief presentation at 4:30. The public is invited to come between 5 and 7. While it will be an open air event, individuals who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.

Attendees will be:

Given brief tours of the building and Unit equipment

Able to view the history of the Unit over its 37-year existence

Able to view demos of Unit K9s doing searches

Encouraged to practice throwing a life buoy to a “victim”

Provided pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, pop and water

The Dive Unit is looking to add a few new members. Interested persons are encouraged to ask questions about how to join.

For further information, contact Jack Haase at 507-313-1128 or jack.c.haase@gmail.com

