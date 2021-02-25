La Crosse Education Association: 'We need a better program for getting vaccinated'

A major step in the direction of staying healthy is to get the frontline workers vaccinated, and educators are frontline workers. We are not interested in placing blame with the state government or the federal government or anyone else; that doesn’t really matter at this point. We are interested in getting people vaccinated, to keep them safe, so that we can safely teach the children in our community.

Finally, this is not a matter of “Us” versus “Them”. The issue is simply that, for example, elementary school teachers are in small buildings with literally hundreds of students and adults. They are in classrooms with anywhere from 12 -- 20+ children, who are often not masked, who may be eating, who may be too young to really understand and adhere to safety protocols in a consistent manner the way adults do.

For another example, we have Special Education teachers and therapists working closely with potentially very vulnerable children, who cannot adhere to protocols for any number of reasons. If only one or two elementary teachers cannot report to work, there is risk that classrooms and even schools would have to close. If even one or two or those professionals cannot report to work, students who are already marginalized will risk losing out on the support and services that they need and to which they are morally entitled.