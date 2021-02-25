La Crosse Education Association: 'We need a better program for getting vaccinated'

The La Crosse Education Association believes that the surest way to return to a more normally functioning society is to strengthen the pillars that support our society, and public schools are one of those pillars.
As your children’s educators (teachers, guidance counselors, and many, many more), we want to be back in school, we want to see the children, we want to get back to “normal” school. We know that this pandemic is placing an unprecedented level of stress on everyone, on all of our families, and on all of our institutions, including our public schools. But, we want to do it safely.
First, we need everyone in the community to adhere to the safety protocols that the medical community has established. When the number of cases is low, our community is safer, and it is more likely that schools can open safely and stay open. Cases have been diminishing in La Crosse County and vaccinations have started. Now is not the time to relax our adherence to protocols.
Second, we need a better program for getting vaccinated. When an educator cannot work due to being sick themselves or due to quarantining, it creates stress on the entire system: substitute teachers have to be found; classes may have to quarantine; and, if enough employees can’t report to work, schools end up going back to online-only education. It is not in anyone’s best interest to prolong this. We can only shorten it by staying healthy.
A major step in the direction of staying healthy is to get the frontline workers vaccinated, and educators are frontline workers. We are not interested in placing blame with the state government or the federal government or anyone else; that doesn’t really matter at this point. We are interested in getting people vaccinated, to keep them safe, so that we can safely teach the children in our community.
Finally, this is not a matter of “Us” versus “Them”. The issue is simply that, for example, elementary school teachers are in small buildings with literally hundreds of students and adults. They are in classrooms with anywhere from 12 -- 20+ children, who are often not masked, who may be eating, who may be too young to really understand and adhere to safety protocols in a consistent manner the way adults do.
For another example, we have Special Education teachers and therapists working closely with potentially very vulnerable children, who cannot adhere to protocols for any number of reasons. If only one or two elementary teachers cannot report to work, there is risk that classrooms and even schools would have to close. If even one or two or those professionals cannot report to work, students who are already marginalized will risk losing out on the support and services that they need and to which they are morally entitled.
We are asking the people in our community to do a couple things to help us return to a more “normal” public school. First, we all need to adhere to safety protocols in our community. Second, we need to get our frontline workers vaccinated as quickly as possible. Third, contact your state legislators and ask them to do all they can to expedite the process.
Finally, please remember that we, the teachers, are right in this with you, and we share your fears, your anxiety, and your hopes for the future. May we all treat each other with a touch of grace and patience.
John Havlicek is president of the La Crosse Education Association