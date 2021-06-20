La Crosse leaders aim to use Houska Park as safe place for unsheltered

"Our staff probably has more interaction with this population than a lot of people understand," he said. "We continue to have conversations and just talk to people and recently, just kind of trying to look at working as far as what can be provided, like we do with any parkgoers. What amenities are people looking for and what creates a safe environment?

"It's a situation that needs to be addressed, and I think while this is by no means the solution, it is a step in the right direction," Odegaard said.

Reynolds emphasized that it's only one step in a long process of continuously working to address homelessness by getting a clearer picture of how large the community is what needs they may have.

"People who are unsheltered, they tend to go to places where they're not going to be harassed, where they're not going to be kicked out," Reynolds said. "And then we forget about them."

Reynolds emphasized that the summer is the right time to start acting on housing issues, as it's a time when people often forget what it might be like to sleep outside in winter. Instead, he said, as more people find shelter in public spaces during the warm months it causes strife between communities, and by the time it becomes colder it's too late to make a plan.