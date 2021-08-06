La Crosse man gets nine years in prison for home invasion

MADISON -- A La Crosse man who planned and carried out a brutal home invasion on Seventh Street South last year with a female associate was sentenced Friday in federal court to nine years in prison followed by three years’ supervised release.
Kenneth J. Lawson, 32, was on probation from a conviction in Winona County and had been sentenced six previous times when he and Kristin L. Lopez, 24, robbed two people on June 21, 2020, taking $200 and some marijuana from them.
According to court documents:
When the female resident came to the door, Lawson grabbed her by the throat, hit her in the face, and pushed her to the floor. He then asked the resident’s brother for money and struck the man several times in the face.
The man threw Lawson on a table and the two men continued to struggle until Lawson’s handgun fell out of his waistband. The man recovered the gun and released its magazine before agreeing to give it back to Lawson, who was strangling him. Meanwhile, Lopez put a chokehold on the female resident until she nearly passed out.
After grabbing some marijuana and cash, Lawson and Lopez fled the apartment where the robbery took place, leaving behind the handgun’s loaded magazine and a cellphone.
A few days later, police found the 9 millimeter handgun Lawson used during the robbery, while searching Lawson’s residence. Lopez’s husband, Andrew Williams, told officers that Lawson had asked to borrow the gun because he was “trying to make some money.”
Lawson and Lopez were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery and misdemeanor Battery, while Lawson was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Lopez also was charged with possession of THC with the intent to deliver. She has an Oct. 4 plea and sentencing hearing before Circuit Judge Todd Bjerke.
Lawson’s lengthy criminal record factored into having his case transferred to federal court, where he was charged with robbery and using a firearm in the commission of crime.
His first adult conviction occurred when he was 17 years and continued since then mostly involving violent acts against children and strangers, while also threatening violence and death, District Judge William Conley said Friday.
Lawson has been revoked nearly every time he has been on probation and has declined to participate in drug therapy, Conley said.
Lawson is designated as a “Career Offender” and an “Enhanced Career Offender” under advisory federal sentencing guidelines to his prior convictions for violent offenses, and faced more than 15 years in prison. However, Conley said he would grant some leniency to Lawson because the punishment he was facing was far greater than the longest sentence he had previously served, three years.
Lawson told Conley that he has changed and wants to get a job, noting that he worked for eight months in a steady job before his latest arrest.
Conley told Lawson that he continues to blame his mother who largely abandoned him as a child to long-term foster care. He said he needs to address it or he will continue to ruin his life and endanger others.
“The only way you’ll stop ending up in front of judges is to get control of your anger…You need to forgive your mother,” Conley said.
Conley also ordered Lawson to make $855 restitution to the couple he robbed for the property damage done to their apartment.
