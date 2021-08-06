La Crosse man gets nine years in prison for home invasion

MADISON -- A La Crosse man who planned and carried out a brutal home invasion on Seventh Street South last year with a female associate was sentenced Friday in federal court to nine years in prison followed by three years’ supervised release.

Kenneth J. Lawson, 32, was on probation from a conviction in Winona County and had been sentenced six previous times when he and Kristin L. Lopez, 24, robbed two people on June 21, 2020, taking $200 and some marijuana from them.

According to court documents:

When the female resident came to the door, Lawson grabbed her by the throat, hit her in the face, and pushed her to the floor. He then asked the resident’s brother for money and struck the man several times in the face.

The man threw Lawson on a table and the two men continued to struggle until Lawson’s handgun fell out of his waistband. The man recovered the gun and released its magazine before agreeing to give it back to Lawson, who was strangling him. Meanwhile, Lopez put a chokehold on the female resident until she nearly passed out.

After grabbing some marijuana and cash, Lawson and Lopez fled the apartment where the robbery took place, leaving behind the handgun’s loaded magazine and a cellphone.