La Crosse Marathon registration opens, race day in May

Registration for the La Crosse Maraton opens today, Dec. 1. The staple 26.2-mile race will take place on Saturday, May 6, and is hosted by River City Running Club.

The USA Track & Field-certified marathon course will start in Sparta and finish at Riverside Park in La Crosse.

There will also be a half marathon running from West Salem to Riverside Park and a 5K (3.1 miles) at Riverside Park.

Last year, La Crosse Marathon donated $20,000 to various nonprofit organizations in the Coulee Region, including the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Joe was Just Joe Foundation and the St. Clare Health Mission.

The La Crosse Marathon was formerly known as the Fitness Festival and Grandad Half Marathon.