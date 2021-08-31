La Crosse meeting seeks solutions to drug overdose epidemic

By the time La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds read a joint city/county proclamation on Overdose Awareness Day, it was already out of date. The proclamation says 21 people in La Crosse County had died of drug overdoes in 2021, but three more have died since the proclamation was printed.

Health professionals and lawmakers met Tuesday at Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse to remember those who have died of drug overdoses and find solutions to an epidemic that killed a record number of Americans in 2020.

The program, sponsored by the Alliance to Heal, offered updates on overdose prevention efforts and a demonstration on how to administer Narcan, a drug that’s used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

“This is a battle we fight anew every single day,” said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse.

For Reynolds, the proclamation was personal. He spoke of his sister who died of an overdose and paused several times as he read the proclamation. He said drug addiction can strike any family and asked the public “not to judge, but release the stigma you have about addiction.”

“It is truly a disease, and it is truly a struggle,” he said.

Two mothers who lost their sons to drug overdoses also shared their grief.