La Crosse meeting seeks solutions to drug overdose epidemic

By the time La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds read a joint city/county proclamation on Overdose Awareness Day, it was already out of date. The proclamation says 21 people in La Crosse County had died of drug overdoes in 2021, but three more have died since the proclamation was printed.
Health professionals and lawmakers met Tuesday at Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse to remember those who have died of drug overdoses and find solutions to an epidemic that killed a record number of Americans in 2020.
The program, sponsored by the Alliance to Heal, offered updates on overdose prevention efforts and a demonstration on how to administer Narcan, a drug that’s used to reverse the effects of an overdose.
“This is a battle we fight anew every single day,” said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse.
For Reynolds, the proclamation was personal. He spoke of his sister who died of an overdose and paused several times as he read the proclamation. He said drug addiction can strike any family and asked the public “not to judge, but release the stigma you have about addiction.”
“It is truly a disease, and it is truly a struggle,” he said.
Two mothers who lost their sons to drug overdoses also shared their grief.
Mishelle Gulley’s son, Dustin Stockowitz, left behind three small children when he died. Gulley recalled the frustration of trying to get her son into rehab only to be denied because he lacked health insurance.
“We had him clean for a while ... but the drugs kept pulling him back in,” Gulley said.
Tari Gullickson said her son, Keaton Bendel, didn’t want to die. She said Bendel had “gotten his life back together” after a period of drug use and was preparing to marry the mother of his young child. That ended when he decided one night to use what he thought was cocaine.
“There wasn’t an ounce of cocaine in his system,” she said. “It was pure fentanyl.”
State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, said social isolation and the “infiltration of fentanyl into the illegal drug supply” are the major drivers behind the overdose epidemic. She said 10 of the 11 most recent fatal overdoses in La Crosse County were traced to fentanyl.
Billings is sponsoring legislation to toughen penalties for fentanyl distribution and legalize fentanyl strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder or injectables.
“Fentanyl is a powerful drug that dealers are adding to other drugs, often without the knowledge of the person ingesting them,” she said.
The program also included a demonstration on how to administer Narcan, which can help restore breathing after an opioid overdose.
According to the Wisconsin Division of Health Services, thousands of Narcan doses have been administered statewide in 2021. Narcan has been provided through a grant from the state to first responders and other agencies.
Chris Eberlein, MD, Gundersen Health System, said there is almost no risk in administering Narcan to an overdose victim and that he isn’t aware of any case in which either an overdose victim or the person administering Narcan suffered any ill effects.
“One of the goals of the alliance is to get more Narcan distributed,” Eberlein said. Narcan doses were distributed after the program free of charge.
Gulley warned drug addiction can happen to anyone.
“The hardest part in all this is knowing that (Dustin) didn’t want to be an addict,” she said. “He didn’t choose to be an addict. Nobody does.”