La Crosse physician: Sen. Johnson should cancel anti-vaccine event

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson plans to hold an event questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, June 28, according to FOX6 News in Milwaukee. This event comes after the Wisconsin Republican has repeatedly spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and publicly refused to get one himself.

In response to Johnson’s event, Dr. Bob Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse and the Wisconsin State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, released the following statement:

“As a physician and concerned constituent of Sen. Ron Johnson, I call on him to cancel his anti-vaccine event, or, better yet, use his platform and time to hold an event encouraging people to get the safe, effective vaccine. Johnson claims, clearly in bad faith, to just be sharing ‘the truth’ about vaccines, but the truth is that they’re safe, and they’re the best way for Wisconsinites to protect themselves and their loved ones from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

"As our U.S. senator, Johnson has an obligation to do what’s right for the health of our state and country — and that’s promoting the vaccines. If he can’t stop spreading misinformation and undermining the best tool we have to protect against COVID-19 and dangerous variants, Sen. Johnson needs to get out of the way and let the rest of us do our jobs.”

