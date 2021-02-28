Lanham to present “Coloring the Conservation Conversation” in Viterbo series

Celebrate Aldo Leopold Day with author and naturalist J. Drew Lanham as he presents “Coloring the Conservation Conversation” as part of the Viterbo University D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership’s Spring Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5 on Facebook Live.

Lanham is the author of "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature," which received the Reed Award from the Southern Environmental Law Center and the Southern Book Prize. It was a finalist for the John Burroughs Medal.

He has also had essays and poetry printed in numerous publications including Orion, Audubon, Flycatcher, and Wilderness, and in several anthologies, such as The Colors of Nature, State of the Heart, Bartram’s Living Legacy, and Carolina Writers at Home.

A self-described birder, naturalist, and hunter-conservationist, Lanham is an alumni distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University. He and his family live in the upstate South Carolina, “a soaring hawk’s downhill glide from the southern Appalachian escarpment that the Cherokee once called the Blue Wall.”