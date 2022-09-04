Laura Siitari: Vote for Evers and Barnes to defend rights of citizens

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a constitutional right to abortion that Americans have counted on for almost fifty years, our reproductive rights are on the line in November.

Tim Michels, GOP candidate for governor, has said that he favors banning all abortions, WITHOUT EXCEPTIONS for rape or incest. He is calling for a strict government mandate designed to interfere with people’s private medical decisions.

Wisconsinites don’t want more government mandates. Gov. Tony Evers respects people’s rights to privacy and will work to protect everyone’s ability to make their own personal healthcare evaluations and choices.

Sen. Ron Johnson also wants to give government more power over people’s personal medical decisions. Ron Johnson said he didn’t view the repeal of Roe v. Wade “as a huge threat to women’s health” and that things would be “fine.” He also said that anyone who does not like Wisconsin’s abortion laws “can move,” and he’s advocated for a federal abortion ban after 20 weeks, another unwanted government mandate.

In contrast, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has been a bold leader in the struggle for reproductive freedom. He is deeply committed to fighting for everyone to have the right to make their own medical choices.

Wisconsinites don’t want politicians meddling in their private business and taking away basic freedoms. Vote for Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes to protect citizen’s rights and individual liberties.

Laura Siitari

La Crosse