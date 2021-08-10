Lawmakers, others react to Rep, Kind's announcement

Here is reaction sent to the Tribune so far to U.S. Ron Kind's announcement that he would not seek re-election in the House. (This file will be updated.)
Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse): “I’d like to thank Congressman Kind for his many years of service to the people of Western Wisconsin. He has been a leader with honor, integrity, and intelligence. Congressman Kind’s leadership and thoughtfulness will be missed, as he’s been a dedicated and principled public servant for our region. I wish him, and his family, the best as he moves forward on to new adventures in life."
Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska): “I want to congratulate Representative Ron Kind on his more than 24 years of dedicated service to the people of the 3rd Congressional District. He has always stayed true to the values he was raised with — honesty, hard work, and positivity. I am proud to have worked with and learned from him.”
“With Ron, it’s always about respect and appreciation for the people who get up every day to provide for their families. From nurses and small business owners to machine operators and dairy farmers, Ron ensured everyone had a seat at the table. He always brought the ideas he heard in the district back to Washington. The next 3rd District representative will have extraordinary shoes to fill.”
“Betty and I wish Ron and Tawni the very best in their next chapter.”
Scott Rathgaber, MD, Chief Executive Officer. Gundersen Health System: “Congressman Kind has served western Wisconsin with professionalism, respect and a focus on community for 25 years. His commitment to the health and well-being of his hometown La Crosse, the Coulee Region, and communities throughout the 3rd Congressional District, along with collaboration on impactful healthcare issues, enabled progress and set the course for success long into the future. Gundersen thanks Congressman Kind for his years of service and wishes him all the best with his future endeavors.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.): “Ron always put the people of Wisconsin's Third Congressional District ahead of partisan politics in Washington and I have a tremendous amount of respect for his public service to Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “He worked hard to support our Wisconsin farmers and understood the importance of carrying on our state’s proud tradition of being a national leader on issues of environment protection and conservation. I know the people he has represented in Congress appreciate the fact that he worked to expand access to quality, affordable health care, and that he stood up to those who have tried to take it away. As Ron, Tawni and their two sons move forward writing the next chapter of lives together, I wish them all the best.”
Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick): "For nearly twenty-five years, Ron has shown what it means to be a true public servant. He's always done what's best for the people of western Wisconsin, setting aside politics to represent our values with the utmost dignity and respect. I look forward to continue working with him, advocating for the priorities we all share in western Wisconsin, for the remainder of his time in office. I wish my good friend all the best—I know Ron will always make us proud in whatever he does next."
La Crosse County Democratic Party: "The La Crosse County Democratic Party would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Representative Ron Kind for 26 years of outstanding service to the people of Wisconsin, especially the citizens of the 3rd congressional district. We look forward to working with Rep. Kind in whatever his future endeavors. For 26 years, Rep. Kind has been a tireless worker for the people of the 3rd Congressional District. He has championed economic and social justice, worked tirelessly on behalf of all people, rural, urban or somewhere inbetween. He has always sought better schools, better jobs, better health care and better lives for our citizens. Throughout his career, Rep. Kind has been ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, dedicating his life to working with people from all parties for the betterment of the people of Wisconsin. He serves as an example of what can be achieved when an elected official focuses on results over partisanship. The La Crosse County Democratic Party will continue the excellent work of Rep. Ron Kind, striving to see justice, fairness and tolerance for all."
Republican National Committee, RNC Spokesperson Preya Samsundar: “Ron Kind saw the writing on the wall and knew his days as a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi were over. Today’s announcement is just another sign that Republicans will pick up another seat in Wisconsin en route to taking back the house in 2022.”