Lawmakers, others react to Rep, Kind's announcement

La Crosse County Democratic Party: "The La Crosse County Democratic Party would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Representative Ron Kind for 26 years of outstanding service to the people of Wisconsin, especially the citizens of the 3rd congressional district. We look forward to working with Rep. Kind in whatever his future endeavors. For 26 years, Rep. Kind has been a tireless worker for the people of the 3rd Congressional District. He has championed economic and social justice, worked tirelessly on behalf of all people, rural, urban or somewhere inbetween. He has always sought better schools, better jobs, better health care and better lives for our citizens. Throughout his career, Rep. Kind has been ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, dedicating his life to working with people from all parties for the betterment of the people of Wisconsin. He serves as an example of what can be achieved when an elected official focuses on results over partisanship. The La Crosse County Democratic Party will continue the excellent work of Rep. Ron Kind, striving to see justice, fairness and tolerance for all."