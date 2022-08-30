'"Leave the Light On' exhibit to open at Viterbo

"Leave the Light On," an exhibit of paintings by Viterbo faculty member and alumna Kira Peters, will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Viterbo University gallery.

“The objects featured in this exhibition reflect transition and familiarity,” said Peters. “As a still life artist, I am drawn to containers, fabric and texture, gardening, and the things we use every day.”

Peters is a practitioner of alla prima painting, a method of painting wet-on-wet, usually done in one sitting. Many of her works featured in the exhibit were done to cope with the stress of isolation of the pandemic.

The show will run until Wednesday, Oct. 26. There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. when school is in session. For the full schedule of Viterbo University gallery exhibits, visit www.viterbo.edu/art-track/viterbo-university-gallery.