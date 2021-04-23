Chris Hardie: Aging less than gracefully

One of the insults of aging is that you still think that you can do all of the activities exactly the same as you did when you were younger.

But you can’t.

Or as someone once said, the mind is willing, but the body is unable.

I’ve generally accepted the idea that it may take me a little longer to split wood, shovel snow, fork manure or dig post holes than it did in my more robust years. That doesn’t mean that I still can’t do it, but I have to realize that there are some physical limitations.

Many of the farm chores are a form of strength training and also can be aerobic exercise. So I think -- especially when I suck in my belly -- that I’m still in pretty good shape.

But one thing I am no longer is extremely agile. In my younger days I was a high school wrestler and easily handled basic gymnastics routines in physical education class. I could climb a rope without using my legs, perform what even my then-cheerleader girlfriend now-wife Sherry called a pretty good cartwheel for a guy.

I even mastered the kip, a basic gymnastics move where a gymnast goes from a hanging position below the bars to one where the bar is at waist level. It involves total energy, total kinetic energy and total potential energy.