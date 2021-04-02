Chris Hardie: Gold strike wasn’t all glitter

Apparently a very prescient dentist must have known that I would one day become a land-owning Scottish lord because I was given a high noble gold crown. No common metals for these ivories.

The gold grubber in me (myself and I are not as nearly pretentious) wondered about its value, knowing that the price of gold has been increasing lately. Perhaps I had been unknowingly chewing on a gold mine these past 15 years or so. Maybe the hand of fate had dealt me a royal flush that could fill the exchequer’s coffers.

My Midas musings were quickly dashed when I discovered that even at today’s price of gold in the $1,700 per ounce range, my gold crown is probably worth $100 to $150, depending on the purity.

But still, at $150, it would come close to covering half of the cost of the extraction. And I do have one more gold crown. So if I have that tooth pulled, I’d be even, right? This could be the first cog of a sprocket to build my bridgework to a wealthy retirement.

Sounds like government budgeting 101.

I’ll pass.

Investing in the gold crowns in my mouth is pure fool’s gold.