Chris Hardie: Hunting story resonates with readers

“From when I was too young to hunt, listening to Dad, Grandpa and Uncle Bob tell of past hunts,” Ryder said, including trips to Cable and ammunition shortages during World War II.

I finally turned 12. Opening morning Dad and I headed for the Black River bottoms for my first experience of actually participating with a gun. We stop at a log in the middle of dark nowhere, and he tells me to ‘sit here, and stay here until I get back.’ That was possibly the longest two hours of my life, and I saw no deer.

Dad kept a journal of what he and Mom shot each year, and added me and eventually my brother-in-law. He was especially proud of the year my Mom wanted a chest freezer, and he told her that if she shot a big buck, he’d have to buy one. She shot a dandy 8 pointer that year. In the 80’s and 90’s when the deer herd really populated around our area my Brother-in-law and I were harvesting multiple deer between gun and bow, Dad says “you guys make it look too easy” and he put the journal away.