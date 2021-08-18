Franciscan Spirituality Center offers virtual companion series

People of all faith backgrounds who are interested in growing spiritually within a companion group are invited to join one of the following nine- or 10-month virtual series offered by the Franciscan Spirituality Center.
Companions on the Journey (via Zoom) starts Monday, Sept. 13, and meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Other dates in the series are Oct. 18, Nov. 8, Dec. 13; and Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9.
This group offers a time of deep personal sharing as participants are held in a community of trust and confidentiality. Each session will begin with a poem for reflection and questions to bring group members to a deeper level of application for their spiritual journey. There will be opportunity for individual sharing, group reflection and contemplative space. A commitment to the entire series is part of building community.
Presenters are Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Sarah Hennessey, FSPA. Cost for this series is $225.
Finding God in All Things (via Zoom) starts Saturday, Sept. 18, and meets from 9 a.m.-noon. Other dates in the series are Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 18; and Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19, April 9, May 14. There is an optional community lunch over Zoom from noon until 1 p.m.
This retreat is based on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola that invites participants to ask questions and seek answers that reflect the uniqueness of themselves and their everyday life. The program includes a spiritual “toolbox” of practices and ways of prayer, monthly gatherings, weekly emails and monthly meetings with a spiritual director.
Presenters are Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Sarah Hennessey, FSPA. Cost for this series is $450.
Daring Companions (via Zoom) starts Monday, Sept. 20, and meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Other dates in the series are October 18, November 15, December 20, 2021; and January 17, February 21, March 21, April 18, May 23, June 20, 2022.
This is a group for personal growth and spiritual transformation using the research of author Brené Brown. The group will gather monthly and learn through readings and videos. Participants will be invited to share their personal stories in a confidential environment, with a goal of experiencing empathy and mutual support as they discuss how this content is relevant to their individual lives.
Presenter is Steve Spilde. Cost for this series is $225. Register at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center, based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and is open to all.