Franciscan Spirituality Center offers virtual companion series

People of all faith backgrounds who are interested in growing spiritually within a companion group are invited to join one of the following nine- or 10-month virtual series offered by the Franciscan Spirituality Center.

Companions on the Journey (via Zoom) starts Monday, Sept. 13, and meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Other dates in the series are Oct. 18, Nov. 8, Dec. 13; and Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9.

This group offers a time of deep personal sharing as participants are held in a community of trust and confidentiality. Each session will begin with a poem for reflection and questions to bring group members to a deeper level of application for their spiritual journey. There will be opportunity for individual sharing, group reflection and contemplative space. A commitment to the entire series is part of building community.

Presenters are Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Sarah Hennessey, FSPA. Cost for this series is $225.

Finding God in All Things (via Zoom) starts Saturday, Sept. 18, and meets from 9 a.m.-noon. Other dates in the series are Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 18; and Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19, April 9, May 14. There is an optional community lunch over Zoom from noon until 1 p.m.