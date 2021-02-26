 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franciscan Spirituality Center presents virtual series on Gospel of Mark
0 comments

Franciscan Spirituality Center presents virtual series on Gospel of Mark

  • 0

All four New Testament Gospels tell the story of Jesus’ passion and death. However, each Gospel writer adds their own style and content. Those subtle differences carry important messages for the reader, even 2,000 years later.

Biblical scholar and local leadership executive John McHugh will present a series of virtual talks on these events as related in the Gospel of Mark for the Franciscan Spirituality Center.

"The Passion Narrative in the Gospel of Mark" is scheduled 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9, 16 and 23, via Zoom videoconferencing. Cost is $10 per session. The series is designed so participants can attend any individual session and understand a section of the Passion or attend all three to hear the complete story.

Advance registration is required. Please call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.

McHugh is the director of corporate communications, leadership development and training for Kwik Trip Inc., based in La Crosse. Prior to joining Kwik Trip in 2004, he was an instructor and principal at Aquinas High School in La Crosse.

He has earned degrees from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the Gregorian University in Rome, Italy. McHugh serves on the boards of Trust Point, National Mutual Benefit Society, Viterbo University and Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is dedicated to anyone seeking God, meaning and wholeness. People of all faith backgrounds and traditions are welcome.

John McHugh headshot

McHugh
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
CHRIS HARDIE: Ski jumps a celebration of heritage
Lifestyles

CHRIS HARDIE: Ski jumps a celebration of heritage

  • Updated

The community of Westby, Wisconsin, has celebrated its Norwegian heritage for almost 100 years by holding an annual ski-jumping tournament at the Snowflake Ski Club in Timber Coulee just outside the city. This year’s event, held Feb. 5 and 6, was scaled down due to COVID-19. But even a pandemic didn’t stop the 98th annual tournament from holding jumps off the 65-meter hill.

Lifestyles

Back Home

  • +6

Living in the country means glimpses of wildlife are an every-day occurrence, but I never grow tired of observing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News