Franciscan Spirituality Center presents virtual series on Gospel of Mark

All four New Testament Gospels tell the story of Jesus’ passion and death. However, each Gospel writer adds their own style and content. Those subtle differences carry important messages for the reader, even 2,000 years later.

Biblical scholar and local leadership executive John McHugh will present a series of virtual talks on these events as related in the Gospel of Mark for the Franciscan Spirituality Center.

"The Passion Narrative in the Gospel of Mark" is scheduled 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9, 16 and 23, via Zoom videoconferencing. Cost is $10 per session. The series is designed so participants can attend any individual session and understand a section of the Passion or attend all three to hear the complete story.

McHugh is the director of corporate communications, leadership development and training for Kwik Trip Inc., based in La Crosse. Prior to joining Kwik Trip in 2004, he was an instructor and principal at Aquinas High School in La Crosse.