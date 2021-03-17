FSC marks Good Friday with social justice Stations of the Cross

The Franciscan Spirituality Center invites the public to join in its 12th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 2.

This form of the Way of the Cross is a silent prayer journey. To ensure recommended distancing guidelines, this year participants will gather at the new bandshell in Riverside Park, La Crosse, starting at 10 a.m.

The Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary. This prayer service looks at modern-day justice issues in light of this biblical event.

Adults, students and families are all welcome. The event will take place rain or shine. Please wear a mask.

Several community members will serve as prayer leaders for this event.

They include: Pat Ruda, FSPA Justice and Peace promoter; Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System; Erin Waldhart, executive director of WAFER; Joan Weisenbeck, FSPA; Leonita Schweitgert, Salvation Army; Ann Wales, La Crosse Jail Ministry; Alice Holstein, community member; Roz Schnick, community member.

While this event is free, participants are asked to register in advance to receive a prayer booklet. Please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

