FSC’s virtual conference celebrates women, resiliency and faith

Hmong-American writer Kao Kalia Yang will be the keynote speaker at the Franciscan Spirituality Center’s second annual women’s conference celebrating resiliency and faith.

Overcoming Challenges With Grit and Grace will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, via Zoom videoconferencing. Cost is $50. Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

Yang was born in the refugee camps of Thailand to a family that escaped the genocide of the Secret War in Laos and came to America at the age of 6. She now resides in Minnesota.

She has earned degrees from Carleton College and Columbia University, and is the award-winning author of “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” and “The Song Poet,” which has been adapted into an opera by the Minnesota Opera, as well as several children’s books, a recently published collective memoir about refugee lives called “Somewhere in the Unknown World” and a co-edited collection “What God Is Honored Here?: Writings on Miscarriage and Infant Loss by and for Native Women and Women of Color.”