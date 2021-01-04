 Skip to main content
Gundersen Health births
Gundersen Health births

Dec. 17

A son was born to Gaocha and Sengsai Xiong of Onalaska Onalaska

A daughter was born to Ashley (Finch) and Ryan Stehl of Onalaska

Dec. 24

A daughter was born to Natalie (Shepherd) and James DeBoer of Onalaska

Dec. 25

A daughter was born to Abby (Schlender) and Jeremy Pardee of Galesville

Dec. 29

A daughter was born to Courtney (Nelson) and Casey Killian of Independence, Wis.

Dec. 30

A son was born to Shelby (Ryan) and Anthony Kohlmeier of West Salem

A son was born to Elaina Stendel and Ryan D. Schliebe of Melrose, Wis.

