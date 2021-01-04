Gundersen Health births

Dec. 17
A son was born to Gaocha and Sengsai Xiong of Onalaska Onalaska
A daughter was born to Ashley (Finch) and Ryan Stehl of Onalaska
Dec. 24
A daughter was born to Natalie (Shepherd) and James DeBoer of Onalaska
Dec. 25
A daughter was born to Abby (Schlender) and Jeremy Pardee of Galesville
Dec. 29
A daughter was born to Courtney (Nelson) and Casey Killian of Independence, Wis.
Dec. 30
A son was born to Shelby (Ryan) and Anthony Kohlmeier of West Salem
A son was born to Elaina Stendel and Ryan D. Schliebe of Melrose, Wis.