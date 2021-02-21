 Skip to main content
Gundersen Health System births
Feb. 4, 2021

A daughter was born to Megan (Freeman) and Jordan King of Onalaska.

Feb. 5, 2021

A daughter was born to Suzanne Patterson-Meshak and William Meshak of Onalaska.

Feb. 6, 2021

A son was born to Jessica (Leeser) and Scott Neumann of Onalaska.

A son was born to Flora Johnson and Christopher McCartney of La Crosse.

Feb. 7, 2021

A daughter was born to Shannon (Walleser) and Zach Campbell of Onalaska.

Feb. 10, 2021

A daughter was born to Courtney (Knesel) and Justin Scheel of Dodge.

A daughter was born to Kalli (McCloskey) and Michael Damrow of Onalaska.

Feb. 13, 2021

A daughter was born to Allison (Bocklund) Grimsled of La Crosse.

Feb. 14, 2021

A daughter was born to Courtney Davis and Jason Dove of Onalaska.

A daughter was born to Haley (DeSmet) and Brett Knudsen of Holmen.

A daughter was born to Lynsey (Yehle) and Bennett Laxton of Holmen.

