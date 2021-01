Dec. 22

A son was born to Amanda (Faust) and Ben Pfiffner of La Crosse

Dec. 25

A daughter was born to Abby (Schlender) and Jeremy Pardee of Galesville, Wis.

Dec. 29

A daughter was born to Courtney (Nelson) and Casey Killian of Independence, Wis.

Dec. 30

A son was born to Shelby (Ryan) and Anthony Kohlmeier of West Salem

Dec. 31

A daughter was born to Heather (Skiles) and Justin Thorp of Brownsville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0