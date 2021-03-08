Gundersen Health System births
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our in-person and virtual programs coming up! Si…
The following students were chosen as the January Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
The World Day of Prayer is held annually on the 1st Friday of March. Each year, people of all faiths join in prayer to further peace and under…
Term 2 Honor Rolls for Holmen High School. In order to make the High Honor Roll, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.67 or better. To mak…
All four New Testament Gospels tell the story of Jesus’ passion and death. However, each Gospel writer adds their own style and content. Those…
- Updated
The community of Westby, Wisconsin, has celebrated its Norwegian heritage for almost 100 years by holding an annual ski-jumping tournament at the Snowflake Ski Club in Timber Coulee just outside the city. This year’s event, held Feb. 5 and 6, was scaled down due to COVID-19. But even a pandemic didn’t stop the 98th annual tournament from holding jumps off the 65-meter hill.
- +6
-
Living in the country means glimpses of wildlife are an every-day occurrence, but I never grow tired of observing.
Here are the Onalaska High School February students of the month.
Feb. 4, 2021
Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for January are: