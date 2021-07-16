 Skip to main content
Holmen Area Community Center
Holmen Area Community Center

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our programs below! Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard.

HACC Open Hours, 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more HAAC events, click on this story on our website.

Monday, July 12Monday, July 19

7-10 a.m. Walking Path

9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

Tuesday, July 207-10 a.m. Walking Path

Wednesday, July 217-10 a.m. Walking Path

9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours

12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour

1-2 p.m. Bingo!

2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm

2:30-4 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children

5-5:45 p.m. Zumba

6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness

Thursday, July 227-10 a.m. Walking Path

9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors

5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults

6-7:30 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children

6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym

Friday, July 237-10 a.m. Walking Path

9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging

1:30-2:30 p.m. Joy Through Watercolor Painting

10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike

Highlighted Upcoming EventsJoy Through Watercolor Painting, July 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, July 27, 4:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday Night Trivia, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

July Book Club: Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman,

July 27, 6-7 p.m. (HACC)

HACC Kayak Excursion, July 29, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday Winery Tours with HACC, Aug.6, Noon-6 p.m.

