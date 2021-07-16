The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our programs below! Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard.
HACC Open Hours, 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more HAAC events, click on this story on our website.
Monday, July 12Monday, July 19
7-10 a.m. Walking Path
9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
Tuesday, July 207-10 a.m. Walking Path
Wednesday, July 217-10 a.m. Walking Path
9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours
12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour
1-2 p.m. Bingo!
2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm
2:30-4 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children
5-5:45 p.m. Zumba
6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness
Thursday, July 227-10 a.m. Walking Path
9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors
5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults
6-7:30 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children
6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym
Friday, July 237-10 a.m. Walking Path
9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging
1:30-2:30 p.m. Joy Through Watercolor Painting
10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike
Highlighted Upcoming EventsJoy Through Watercolor Painting, July 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, July 27, 4:30-6 p.m.
Tuesday Night Trivia, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
July Book Club: Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman,
July 27, 6-7 p.m. (HACC)
HACC Kayak Excursion, July 29, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Friday Winery Tours with HACC, Aug.6, Noon-6 p.m.