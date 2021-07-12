 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holmen Area Community Center
0 Comments

Holmen Area Community Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our programs below! Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard.

Become a member today! Visit www.holmencc.org/membership or stop in from 7:30-4:30 Monday through Friday!

HACC Open Hours, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday

Monday, July 12

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

• 10-11 a.m. “Good Morning Holmen!”

Tuesday, July 13

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours

• 1-2 p.m. WisCorps Nature Hour

• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Trivia

Wednesday, July 14

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours

• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour

• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!

• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm

• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba

• 6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness

Thursday, July 15

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 7:30-4:30 p.m. HACC Open Hours

• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults

• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym

Friday, July 16

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours

• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging

• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our programs below! Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard.

Become a member today! Visit www.holmencc.org/membership or stop in between 7:30 and 4:30 Monday through Friday!

Monday, July 19

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

Tuesday, July 20

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

Wednesday, July 21

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours

• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour

• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!

• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm

• 2:30-4 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children

• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba

• 6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness

Thursday, July 22

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults

• 6-7:30 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children

• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym

Friday, July 23

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging

• 1:30-2:30 p.m. Joy Through Watercolor Painting

• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike

Highlighted Upcoming Events

• Joy Through Watercolor Painting, July 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

• WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, July 27, 4:30-6 p.m.

• Tuesday Night Trivia, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

• July Book Club: Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman,

July 27, 6-7 p.m. (HACC)

• HACC Kayak Excursion, July 29, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• Friday Winery Tours with HACC, Aug.6, Noon-6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News