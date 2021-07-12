The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our programs below! Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard.
Become a member today! Visit www.holmencc.org/membership or stop in from 7:30-4:30 Monday through Friday!
HACC Open Hours, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday
Monday, July 12
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
• 10-11 a.m. “Good Morning Holmen!”
Tuesday, July 13
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours
• 1-2 p.m. WisCorps Nature Hour
• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Trivia
Wednesday, July 14
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours
• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour
• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!
• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm
• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba
• 6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness
Thursday, July 15
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 7:30-4:30 p.m. HACC Open Hours
• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults
• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym
Friday, July 16
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 7:30-4:30 a.m. HACC Open Hours
• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike
Monday, July 19
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
Tuesday, July 20
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
Wednesday, July 21
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours
• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour
• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!
• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm
• 2:30-4 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children
• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba
• 6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness
Thursday, July 22
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults
• 6-7:30 p.m. Raising Confident, Competent Children
• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym
Friday, July 23
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. Joy Through Watercolor Painting
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike
Highlighted Upcoming Events
• Joy Through Watercolor Painting, July 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, July 27, 4:30-6 p.m.
• Tuesday Night Trivia, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
• July Book Club: Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman,
July 27, 6-7 p.m. (HACC)
• HACC Kayak Excursion, July 29, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Friday Winery Tours with HACC, Aug.6, Noon-6 p.m.