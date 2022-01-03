Holmen Area Rotary Club Announces Winners for 2021 Holidays in the Park

HOLMEN -- The Holmen Area Rotary Club has determined the winners of the Holidays in the Park Tree Trimming Contest. Fifty-five trees in Halfway Creek Park were sponsored and decorated by participants. The resulting December display was a site to see. Community members voted for their favorite tree. The winners will have a $250 donation made to the Dave and Barb Skogen Boys and Girls Club made in their name. All other proceeds from the event also go to support the club. The winners are:

Business Category : Tree 9 -- Get Fit Studio

: Tree 9 -- Get Fit Studio Organization Category : Tree 33 -- Holmen Boys Basketball

: Tree 33 -- Holmen Boys Basketball Family Category: Tree 59 -- In Memory of Keaton Michael Bendel

The Holmen Area Rotary Club meets every Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. at the Holmen Community Center. Any questions can be directed to Helen Lethlean at helenlethlean@gmail.com

About Rotary: Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. We connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

