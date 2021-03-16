Holmen High School February Students of the Month

The following students are elected as February Students of the Month at Holmen High School.
9th Grade
Sydney Valiska, child of Tena and Brian Valiska
Jeremiah Jefferson, child of Kari and Jose’ Jefferson
Jordan McCartney, grandchild of Harry McCartney
10th Grade
Cassidy Davis, child of Maria and Shawn Davis
Drew Tengblad, child of Andrea and Andy Tengblad
Alexander Chrest, child of Keely and Benjamin Chrest
11th Grade
Kathryn Barlow, child of Lila and Patrick Barlow
Sonny Diaz, child of Laura Gamoke
Zachary Pehler, child of Cynthia and Joseph Pehler
12th Grade
Zebben Boon-Merrell, child of Sara Merrell and Jeroen Boon
Jada Brandt, child of Jennifer and Steve Brandt