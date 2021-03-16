 Skip to main content
Holmen High School February Students of the Month
The following students are elected as February Students of the Month at Holmen High School.

9th Grade

Sydney Valiska, child of Tena and Brian Valiska

Jeremiah Jefferson, child of Kari and Jose’ Jefferson

Jordan McCartney, grandchild of Harry McCartney

10th Grade

Cassidy Davis, child of Maria and Shawn Davis

Drew Tengblad, child of Andrea and Andy Tengblad

Alexander Chrest, child of Keely and Benjamin Chrest

11th Grade

Kathryn Barlow, child of Lila and Patrick Barlow

Sonny Diaz, child of Laura Gamoke

Zachary Pehler, child of Cynthia and Joseph Pehler

12th Grade

Zebben Boon-Merrell, child of Sara Merrell and Jeroen Boon

Jada Brandt, child of Jennifer and Steve Brandt

+10 
BARLOW KATHRYN.jpg
+10 
BOON-MERRELL ZEBBEN.jpg

BOON-MERRELL
+10 
BRANDT JADA.jpg

BRANDT
+10 
CHREST ALEXANDER.jpg

CHREST
+10 
DAVIS CASSIDY.jpg

DAVIS
+10 
DIAZ SONNY.jpg

DIAZ
+10 
JEFFERSON JEREMIAH.jpg

JEFFERSON
+10 
MCCARTNEY JORDAN.jpg

MCCARTNEY
+10 
PEHLER ZACHARY.jpg

PEHLER
+10 
TENGBLAD DREW.jpg

TENGBLAD
+10 
VALISKA SYDNEY.jpg

VALISKA
