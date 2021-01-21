Holmen High School students of the month for December

The bleak days of January may not seem like a time for celebration but my ancestors knew how to break the winter blues. About Jan. 25 was the time for Scottish settlers in the Galesville area of Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, to celebrate the life of poetry of the Scottish bard Robert Burns. It was known as Burns Night – an evening of music with bagpipes, singing, dancing, poetry recitation, eating Scottish food, and drinking perhaps a wee dram or more of whisky.