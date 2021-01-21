Holmen High School students of the month for December

The following students were selected as December Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
Leo Miller, child of Bradlee and Tasha Miller
Gwen Gomez, child of Tammy Gomez
Danil Eagle, child of Bryan and Tara Eagle
10th grade
Fue Xiong, child of Pha and Ue Vang
Jacob Anderson, child of Kurt and Sue Anderson
Holden Olstad, child of Chad and Danielle Olstad
11th grade
Grace Filips, child of Doug and Lisa Filips
Kassie Mueller, child of Keith and Kristin Mueller
Elijah Daffinson, child of Craig and Melissa Daffinson
Griffin Banks, child of Michael and Christine Banks
12th grade
Ella Gander, child of Trent and Bridget Gander
Sydney Jahr, child of Matthew and Lori Jahr