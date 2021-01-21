 Skip to main content
Holmen High School students of the month for December
Holmen High School students of the month for December

The following students were selected as December Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th grade

Leo Miller, child of Bradlee and Tasha Miller

Gwen Gomez, child of Tammy Gomez

Danil Eagle, child of Bryan and Tara Eagle

10th grade

Fue Xiong, child of Pha and Ue Vang

Jacob Anderson, child of Kurt and Sue Anderson

Holden Olstad, child of Chad and Danielle Olstad

11th grade

Grace Filips, child of Doug and Lisa Filips

Kassie Mueller, child of Keith and Kristin Mueller

Elijah Daffinson, child of Craig and Melissa Daffinson

Griffin Banks, child of Michael and Christine Banks

12th grade

Ella Gander, child of Trent and Bridget Gander

Sydney Jahr, child of Matthew and Lori Jahr

