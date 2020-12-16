Holmen High School students of the month for November

The following students were selected as November Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th Grade
- Kaetryn Oliver, child of Andrew and Dawn Oliver
- Dallas Riechel, child of Robert and Debra Riechel
- Pachia Vang, child of Phia Vang and Mai Yang Thao
- Joseph Xiong, child of Ying Xiong
10th Grade
- Allison Oines, child of Joel and Diane Oines
- Penelope Sheley, child of Todd and Stephanie Sheley
- Guillermo Suarez, child of Manuel and Sarah Suarez
- Shyleeann Xiong, child of Pao Xiong and Cheng Her
11th Grade
- Michael Vallo, child of Orlin and Tonya Ihle
12th Grade
- Ryland Wall, child of Mark and Tamara Wall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!