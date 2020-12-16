 Skip to main content
Holmen High School students of the month for November
The following students were selected as November Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th Grade

  • Kaetryn Oliver, child of Andrew and Dawn Oliver
  • Dallas Riechel, child of Robert and Debra Riechel
  • Pachia Vang, child of Phia Vang and Mai Yang Thao
  • Joseph Xiong, child of Ying Xiong

10th Grade

  • Allison Oines, child of Joel and Diane Oines
  • Penelope Sheley, child of Todd and Stephanie Sheley
  • Guillermo Suarez, child of Manuel and Sarah Suarez
  • Shyleeann Xiong, child of Pao Xiong and Cheng Her

11th Grade

  • Michael Vallo, child of Orlin and Tonya Ihle

12th Grade

  • Ryland Wall, child of Mark and Tamara Wall
