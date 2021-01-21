Holmen Middle School students of the month for December

The following students were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th grade
Parker Dobkoski, child of Andrew and Tracy Dobkoski
Seth Russell, child of Michael and Elizabeth Russell
Blake Roberts, child of Stephanie Nottestad and Keith Roberts and Felicia Droppers
7th grade
Spencer Lowman, child of David and Stacie Lowman
Michael Robinson, child of Nathan and Erin Robinson
Carisa Xiong, child of Kou Xiong and Yer Yang
8th grade
Jack Thomson, child of Brian Thomson and Sarah Thomson
Casey Fugina, child of Charles and Amy Fugina
Nung Xiong, child of Xao Xiong and Ker Yang
Coulee Region Virtual Academy
6th grade: Cassidy Knoll, child of Ryan and Danielle Knoll
7th grade: Caleb Wyss, child of Micah and Sarah Wyss
8th grade: Julia Walz, child of Patrick and Kristy Walz