Holmen Middle School students of the month for December
The following students were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th grade

Parker Dobkoski, child of Andrew and Tracy Dobkoski

Seth Russell, child of Michael and Elizabeth Russell

Blake Roberts, child of Stephanie Nottestad and Keith Roberts and Felicia Droppers

7th grade

Spencer Lowman, child of David and Stacie Lowman

Michael Robinson, child of Nathan and Erin Robinson

Carisa Xiong, child of Kou Xiong and Yer Yang

8th grade

Jack Thomson, child of Brian Thomson and Sarah Thomson

Casey Fugina, child of Charles and Amy Fugina

Nung Xiong, child of Xao Xiong and Ker Yang

Coulee Region Virtual Academy

6th grade: Cassidy Knoll, child of Ryan and Danielle Knoll

7th grade: Caleb Wyss, child of Micah and Sarah Wyss

8th grade: Julia Walz, child of Patrick and Kristy Walz

Carisa Xiong
Nung Xiong
