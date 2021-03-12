Holmen Middle School students of the month for February

The following students were chosen as the February students of the mMonth at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
Mason Miles, child of Cassidy and Jenne Miles
Zachary Lamb, child of Daniel and Jill Lamb
Ben Anibas, child of James and Megan Anibas
7th Grade
Caleb Dissmore, child of Daniel and Tricia Dissmore
Carson Schmitt, child of Lee and Erin Schmitt
Quinley McVietty, child of Michael and Alexis McVietty
8th Grade
Ethan Fitzpatrick, child of Roberta and Scott Gran
Parker Tabbert, child of John and Stacey Tabbert
Danika Rebhahn, child of Valerie Kokott-Rebhahn
CRVA
6th grade: Callan Wuensch, child of Joseph and Rebecca Wuensch
7th grade: Josiah Kulmaczewski, child of Joseph and Mary Kulmaczewski
8th grade: Jacob Tegen, child of Adam and Cathy Tegen