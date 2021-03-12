 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holmen Middle School students of the month for February
0 comments
Holmen Middle School

Holmen Middle School students of the month for February

  • 0

The following students were chosen as the February students of the mMonth at Holmen Middle School.

6th Grade

Mason Miles, child of Cassidy and Jenne Miles

Zachary Lamb, child of Daniel and Jill Lamb

Ben Anibas, child of James and Megan Anibas

7th Grade

Caleb Dissmore, child of Daniel and Tricia Dissmore

Carson Schmitt, child of Lee and Erin Schmitt

Quinley McVietty, child of Michael and Alexis McVietty

8th Grade

Ethan Fitzpatrick, child of Roberta and Scott Gran

Parker Tabbert, child of John and Stacey Tabbert

Danika Rebhahn, child of Valerie Kokott-Rebhahn

CRVA

6th grade: Callan Wuensch, child of Joseph and Rebecca Wuensch

7th grade: Josiah Kulmaczewski, child of Joseph and Mary Kulmaczewski

8th grade: Jacob Tegen, child of Adam and Cathy Tegen

+11 
Anibas, Ben.jpg

Anibas
+11 
Dissmore, Caleb.jpg

Dissmore
+11 
Fitzpatrick, Ethan.jpg

Fitzpatrick
+11 
Kulmaczewski, Josiah.jpg

Kulmaczewski
+11 
Lamb, Zachary.jpg

Lamb
+11 
McVietty, Quinley.jpg

McVietty
+11 
Miles, Mason.jpg

Miles
+11 
Rebhahn, Danika.jpg

Rebhahn
+11 
Schmitt, Carson.jpg

Schmitt
+11 
Tabbert, Parker.jpg

Tabbert
+11 
Tegen, Jacob.jpg

Tegen
+11 
Wuensch, Callan.jpg

Wuensch
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
CHRIS HARDIE: Ski jumps a celebration of heritage
Lifestyles

CHRIS HARDIE: Ski jumps a celebration of heritage

  • Updated

The community of Westby, Wisconsin, has celebrated its Norwegian heritage for almost 100 years by holding an annual ski-jumping tournament at the Snowflake Ski Club in Timber Coulee just outside the city. This year’s event, held Feb. 5 and 6, was scaled down due to COVID-19. But even a pandemic didn’t stop the 98th annual tournament from holding jumps off the 65-meter hill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News