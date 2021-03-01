 Skip to main content
Holmen Middle School students of the month for January
Holmen Middle School students of the month for January

The following students were chosen as the January Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th GradeLilah Cox, child of Joshua and Katie Cox

PaKoudra Lee, child of Nao Lue Lee and Nhia Lor

Madilyn Molling, child of Neil and Cortney Molling

7th GradeKarina Betsinger, child of John Betsinger and Heather Betsinger and Tony Kropelin

Alexis Zielke, child of Jeffrey Zielke and Jennifer and Tim Quam

Shue Lee, child of Teng Lee and Kia Thao

8th GradeAlexis Maier, child of Tony and Brenda Maier

Ella McVietty, child of Michael and Alexis McVietty

Connor Sturtz, child of Kyle and Michelle Sturtz

Coulee Region Virtual Academy6th Grade: Freya Finn, child of Michael Finn and Ann Kathan

7th Grade: Jada Phillips, child of Ben Phillips and Brooke and James Flury

8th Grade: Jonah Lessard, child of Anthony and Sarah Lessard

Betsinger
Cox
Finn
Lee
Shue Lee
Lessard
Maier
McVietty
Molling
Phillips
Sturtz
Zielke
