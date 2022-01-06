 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan High School December Students of the Month:

Logan High School December Students of the Month:

Freshmen

Logan Hanson, child of Tami and Bryan Hanson

Ah-Yu Vang, child of Chia Pao and Chia Thao Vang

Sophomores

Lillian Mumm, child of Sarah and Jonathan Mumm

Ella Schuttenhelm, child of Lance and Tara Schuttenhelm

Juniors

Ealy Lor, child of Bee Lor and Ka Yua Yang

Kaitlyn Iverson, child of Paul and Lori Iverson

Seniors

Sam Veenstra, child of Becky Veenstra and Joe Veenstra

Sofia Wallace, child of Janine and Jason Lusk (No Picture)

Rayana Santos, child of Jose Santos and Sarah Stevens

