Logan High School December Students of the Month:
Freshmen
Logan Hanson, child of Tami and Bryan Hanson
Ah-Yu Vang, child of Chia Pao and Chia Thao Vang
Sophomores
Lillian Mumm, child of Sarah and Jonathan Mumm
Ella Schuttenhelm, child of Lance and Tara Schuttenhelm
Juniors
Ealy Lor, child of Bee Lor and Ka Yua Yang
Kaitlyn Iverson, child of Paul and Lori Iverson
Seniors
Sam Veenstra, child of Becky Veenstra and Joe Veenstra
Sofia Wallace, child of Janine and Jason Lusk (No Picture)
Rayana Santos, child of Jose Santos and Sarah Stevens