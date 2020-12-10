Onalaska High School December Students of the Month

Here are the Onalaska High School students of the month for December:
Freshman
Prashika Paudel, daughter of Shishir and Pragya Paudel
Nominees: Katherine Eliason; Anjali Gonzolez-Yang; Carly Hess; Noah Mack; Ana Moses; Bella Pierre; Dawson Sjolander; Ellie Walls
Sophomore
Alexandra Thomas, daughter of Steven and Jan Thomas
Nominees: Devon Adams, Felicia Allen, Josie Blum, Jayden Hobson, Mikai Marsh, Griffin Schultz, Kianah Stettler, Lukas Von Weiss
Junior
Abigail Strain, daughter of Patrick and Amy Strain
Nominees: Claire Borene, Ethan Boswell, Grace Kalember, Falyn Stalnaker, Liam Strong, Kenji Vang, David Werwinski
Senior
Maya Chilcote, daughter of Greg and Mary Chilcote
Nominees: Katherine Dahlke, Jordan Degaetano, Amy Gobel, Isaac Killilea, Jordan Lerch, Bethany Martz, Autumn Sample, Moses Tull, McKenna Verdon
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners
- Freshman: Jenna Law, daughter of Sarah Peterson-Law of Onalaska and Ryan Law of Mounds View, MN
- Sophomore: Evan Edwards, son of Jeff and Kris Edwards of Onalaska
- Junior: Liberty Owens-Groth, daughter of Wendy Groth of Onalaska
- Senior: Isaac Killilea, son of James and Cheryl Killilea of Onalaska
