Onalaska High School December Students of the Month
Onalaska High School December Students of the Month

Here are the Onalaska High School students of the month for December:

Freshman

Prashika Paudel, daughter of Shishir and Pragya Paudel

Nominees: Katherine Eliason; Anjali Gonzolez-Yang; Carly Hess; Noah Mack; Ana Moses; Bella Pierre; Dawson Sjolander; Ellie Walls

Sophomore

Alexandra Thomas, daughter of Steven and Jan Thomas

Nominees: Devon Adams, Felicia Allen, Josie Blum, Jayden Hobson, Mikai Marsh, Griffin Schultz, Kianah Stettler, Lukas Von Weiss

Junior

Abigail Strain, daughter of Patrick and Amy Strain

Nominees: Claire Borene, Ethan Boswell, Grace Kalember, Falyn Stalnaker, Liam Strong, Kenji Vang, David Werwinski

Senior

Maya Chilcote, daughter of Greg and Mary Chilcote

Nominees: Katherine Dahlke, Jordan Degaetano, Amy Gobel, Isaac Killilea, Jordan Lerch, Bethany Martz, Autumn Sample, Moses Tull, McKenna Verdon

Freddy Extra Effort Award winners

  • Freshman: Jenna Law, daughter of Sarah Peterson-Law of Onalaska and Ryan Law of Mounds View, MN
  • Sophomore: Evan Edwards, son of Jeff and Kris Edwards of Onalaska
  • Junior: Liberty Owens-Groth, daughter of Wendy Groth of Onalaska
  • Senior: Isaac Killilea, son of James and Cheryl Killilea of Onalaska
