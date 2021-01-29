 Skip to main content
Onalaska High School January students of the month
Here are the Onalaska High School January students of the month.

Freshman

Keagan Anderson, daughter of John and Renata Anderson

Nominees: Gabriella Anderson, Kyla Betz, Zoe Brorson, Justin Christen, Jenna Law, Jenna Richgels, James Vanderloop

Sophomore

Seth Lock, son of Lisa Lock of Onalaska and Michael Lock of Sparta

Nominees: Mario Angelini, Lauren Arsenault, Joshua Hellman, Asher Little, Jessalyn Rains, Noah Woyczik, Sanjana Xiong

Junior

Ronald Walters, son of James Yahnke and Maria Walters

Nominees: Ashley Dale, Nicholas Delaney, Raymond Grandt, Adnyra Holt, Alexander Hronis, Amanda Johnson, Nick Polodna, Essence Thao

Senior

Colton Hougom, son of Larry and Lori Hougom

Nominees: Connor Bruha, Cierra Butler, Alexander Grotzke, Rachel Hosch, Alvin Hsieh, Lauren Mikat, Carlie Thornton

Freddy Extra Effort Awards

Freshman: Gus Weiner, son Jennifer Zeps of Onalaska and Kevin Weiner of Sparta

Sophomore: Jade Kessling, daughter of Verneda Kessling of Onalaska and Christopher Kessling of Loves Park, Illinois.

Junior: Simon Hemmersbach, son of Kristie Korish of Onalaska and Alan Hemmersbach of West Salem

Senior: Dylan Woodard, son of Teresa Woodard of Onalaska and Jerrod Woodard of Dakota, Minnesota.

