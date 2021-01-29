Here are the Onalaska High School January students of the month.
Freshman
Keagan Anderson, daughter of John and Renata Anderson
Nominees: Gabriella Anderson, Kyla Betz, Zoe Brorson, Justin Christen, Jenna Law, Jenna Richgels, James Vanderloop
Sophomore
Seth Lock, son of Lisa Lock of Onalaska and Michael Lock of Sparta
Nominees: Mario Angelini, Lauren Arsenault, Joshua Hellman, Asher Little, Jessalyn Rains, Noah Woyczik, Sanjana Xiong
Junior
Ronald Walters, son of James Yahnke and Maria Walters
Nominees: Ashley Dale, Nicholas Delaney, Raymond Grandt, Adnyra Holt, Alexander Hronis, Amanda Johnson, Nick Polodna, Essence Thao
Senior
Colton Hougom, son of Larry and Lori Hougom
Nominees: Connor Bruha, Cierra Butler, Alexander Grotzke, Rachel Hosch, Alvin Hsieh, Lauren Mikat, Carlie Thornton
Freddy Extra Effort Awards
Freshman: Gus Weiner, son Jennifer Zeps of Onalaska and Kevin Weiner of Sparta
Sophomore: Jade Kessling, daughter of Verneda Kessling of Onalaska and Christopher Kessling of Loves Park, Illinois.
Junior: Simon Hemmersbach, son of Kristie Korish of Onalaska and Alan Hemmersbach of West Salem
Senior: Dylan Woodard, son of Teresa Woodard of Onalaska and Jerrod Woodard of Dakota, Minnesota.