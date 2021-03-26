Onalaska High School March Students of the Month.

Here are the Onalaska High School students of the month for March.
Freshman
Onphimon Ketniem, daughter of Piemsiri Dahman of Onalaska
Nominees: Cora Brown, Morgan Moua, Summer Nicolai, Isaac Skemp, Owen Treanor, Avaughn Xiong,
Sophomore
Benjamin Bossman, sone of Scott Bossman and Donna Bossman, both of Onalaska
Nominees: Felicia Allen, Bryce Buchanan, Hudson Guzzo, Landon Johnson, Jessalyn Raines, Nick Rudrud,
Junior
Kylie Mohr, daughter of Kurt and Jen Mohr of Onalaska
Nominees: Abriana Hayter, Kailey Marx, Tanner Meighan, Brianna Peterson, Cortell Radde, Falyn Stalnaker, Michael Stupi, Alexis Turner
Senior
Greyson Thogmartin, son of Wayne Thogmartin and Jennifer Herner-Thogmartin of Onalaska
Nominees: Maddox Hoff, Kylie Kapelke, Victor Spaeth, Ananthipol Thao, Jordan Yang
Freddy Extra Effort Awards
- Freshman: Gabriella Anderson, daughter of Bill and Tracy Anderson of Onalaska
- Sophomore: Keegan Odell, son of Melissa Carrie of Onalaska
- Junior: Thomas Breit, son of Jeff and Traci Breit of West Salem
- Senior: Victor Spaeth, son of Thomas and Relenda Spaeth of Onalaska