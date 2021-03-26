 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Onalaska High School March Students of the Month.
0 comments

Onalaska High School March Students of the Month.

  • 0

Here are the Onalaska High School students of the month for March.

Freshman

Onphimon Ketniem, daughter of Piemsiri Dahman of Onalaska

Nominees: Cora Brown, Morgan Moua, Summer Nicolai, Isaac Skemp, Owen Treanor, Avaughn Xiong,

Sophomore

Benjamin Bossman, sone of  Scott Bossman and Donna Bossman, both of Onalaska

Nominees: Felicia Allen, Bryce Buchanan, Hudson Guzzo, Landon Johnson, Jessalyn Raines, Nick Rudrud,

Junior

Kylie Mohr, daughter of Kurt and Jen Mohr of Onalaska

Nominees: Abriana Hayter, Kailey Marx, Tanner Meighan, Brianna Peterson, Cortell Radde, Falyn Stalnaker, Michael Stupi, Alexis Turner

Senior

Greyson Thogmartin, son of Wayne Thogmartin and Jennifer Herner-Thogmartin of Onalaska

Nominees: Maddox Hoff, Kylie Kapelke, Victor Spaeth, Ananthipol Thao, Jordan Yang

Freddy Extra Effort Awards

  • Freshman: Gabriella Anderson, daughter of Bill and Tracy Anderson of Onalaska
  • Sophomore: Keegan Odell, son of Melissa Carrie of Onalaska
  • Junior: Thomas Breit, son of Jeff and Traci Breit of West Salem
  • Senior: Victor Spaeth, son of Thomas and Relenda Spaeth of Onalaska
+7 
Benjamin Bossman.jpeg

Bossman
+7 
Gabriella Anderson.jpeg

Anderson
+7 
Greyson Thogmartin.jpeg

Thogmartin
+7 
Keegan Odell.jpeg

Odell
+7 
Kylie Mohr.jpeg

Mohr
+7 
Onphimon Ketniem.jpeg

Ketniem
+7 
Thomas Breit.jpeg

Breit
+7 
Victor Spaeth.jpeg

Spaeth
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News