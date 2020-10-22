Onalaska High School Students of the Month for October

Here are the Onalaska High School October Students of the Month.
Freshman
Sadie Vannieuwenhoven, daughter of Sarah Trane of Onalaska and Ty Vannieuwenhoven of Windsor, Wisconsin
Nominees: Nolan Adams, Joshua Diderrich,,Zavier Lawrence, Prashika Paudel, Evan Pronschinske, Nicholas White, Bella Zimmer
Sophomore
Sanjana Xiong, daughter of Pao Xiong and Ya Sayaovang of Onalaska
Nominees: Heather Boggus, Simon Bowman, Thomas Cassidy, Evan Edwards, Joshua Hellman, Mikai Marsh, Jasmine Tutlewski, Ash Whitman
Junior
Isaiah Siegel, son of Eric and Erin Siegel of Onalaska
Nominees: Claire Borene, Brandon Harring, Jamie Kalember, Ainsley Kirchoff, Tyler Lee, Brianna Peterson, Ronald Walters
Senior
Erik Franke, son of Rik and Wendy Franke
Nominees: Cierra Butler, Maya Chilcote, Hailey Hanson, Angelique Hill, Olivia Kloehn, Alex White, Joseph Yang,
Freddy Extra Effort Awards
Freshman: Amaya Thesing, daughter of Scott and Jill Thesing
Sophomore: Cole Lorenz, son of Ryan and Gretchen Lorenz
Junior: Jessica Randall, daughter of Stephen Randall and Jennifer Lamps
Senior: Daniel Moses, son of Ramon and Jennifer Moses
