Onalaska High School Students of the Month for October
Onalaska High School Students of the Month for October

Here are the Onalaska High School October Students of the Month.

Freshman

Sadie Vannieuwenhoven, daughter of Sarah Trane of Onalaska and Ty Vannieuwenhoven of Windsor, Wisconsin

Nominees: Nolan Adams, Joshua Diderrich,,Zavier Lawrence, Prashika Paudel, Evan Pronschinske, Nicholas White, Bella Zimmer

Sophomore

Sanjana Xiong, daughter of Pao Xiong and Ya Sayaovang of Onalaska

Nominees: Heather Boggus, Simon Bowman, Thomas Cassidy, Evan Edwards, Joshua Hellman, Mikai Marsh, Jasmine Tutlewski, Ash Whitman

Junior

Isaiah Siegel, son of Eric and Erin Siegel of Onalaska

Nominees: Claire Borene, Brandon Harring, Jamie Kalember, Ainsley Kirchoff, Tyler Lee, Brianna Peterson, Ronald Walters

Senior

Erik Franke, son of Rik and Wendy Franke

Nominees: Cierra Butler, Maya Chilcote, Hailey Hanson, Angelique Hill, Olivia Kloehn, Alex White, Joseph Yang,

Freddy Extra Effort Awards

Freshman: Amaya Thesing, daughter of Scott and Jill Thesing

Sophomore: Cole Lorenz, son of Ryan and Gretchen Lorenz

Junior: Jessica Randall, daughter of Stephen Randall and Jennifer Lamps

Senior: Daniel Moses, son of Ramon and Jennifer Moses

+7 
Amaya Thesing.jpeg

Thesing
+7 
Cole Lorenz.jpeg

Lorenz
+7 
Daniel Moses.jpeg

Moses
+7 
Erik Franke.jpeg

Franke
+7 
Isaiah Siegel.jpeg

Siegel
+7 
Jessica Randall.jpeg

Randall
+7 
Sadie Vannieuwenhoven.jpeg

Vannieuwenhoven
+7 
Sanjana Xiong.jpeg

Xiong
