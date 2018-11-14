John and Lisa Reimler, the longtime team behind the theater program at Onalaska High School, are always trying to challenge their students and themselves. Last fall they produced the small-scale musical, “Little Women,” without the aid of an orchestra. This year they once again head into difficult territory by staging William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
"Every four or five years, we try to do something classical," John Reimler said. "I think it is really good for our students and our audiences to view classic literature."
“Romeo and Juliet,” which will be staged Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17, is not their first foray into Shakespeare's realm. They previously have directed “A Midsummer Night's Dream” (twice), “Much Ado About Nothing” and “A Comedy of Errors.” However, they had not attempted a Shakespearean tragedy.
"It just makes sense to do ‘Romeo and Juliet’," said Lisa Reimler. "Our OHS freshmen study the play, and most of the characters are teenagers, so our actors can relate to them. Shakespeare is wonderfully universal. We can relate to making rash decisions as teens that may or may not have had horrible consequences. And for better or worse, most of us have had our hearts broken."
After seeing “Hamilton” this summer, the Reimlers thought Colonial America would be a great time period in which to set “Romeo and Juliet.” Fighting was literally occurring in many soldier's back yards, and these early Americans either identified as being loyal to the king or being loyal to the idea of creating a new nation.
"Certainly, the Civil War saw great division and far more death than any other war involving the U.S., so we thought about possibly setting our show during the Civil War. However, with the popularity of ‘Hamilton,’ the idea that our characters might have crossed paths with Hamilton, Burr, Washington or Jefferson was pretty exciting,” John Reimler said. “Plus, we have never produced a play during this time period.
"The costumes are stunning, and much of the tension displayed during this time period is somewhat echoed now,” he continued. "There is a lot of turmoil and division in this country. I think that provided even more impetus for us to create a somewhat similar world."
