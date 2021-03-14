 Skip to main content
Online bidding open for Historical Society auction
Right now we have a really fun way for you to support the La Crosse County Historical Society. Our annual fundraising gala, Remember When, has moved online this year. Local artists and businesses, as well as private donors, have donated a great array of experiences and hand-crafted items for you to peruse and bid on in support of your favorite local history organization!

Visit our website, www.lchshistory.org to learn more and to shop our online auction. Registration and bidding is easy, but if you have any questions, please call us at the office for guidance.

“Bid & Buy for LCHS” is open for bidding and closes at 5 p.m. March 21. Your purchases will support LCHS, the La Crosse Area Heritage Center, and Historic Hixon House.

We need your help to do this important work. As a small nonprofit, we depend on public support to fund all that we do.

Please go check it out. 

IF YOU GO

Who: The La Crosse County Historical Society (LCHS)

What: “Bid & Buy for LCHS,” online auction, to replace our annual in-person fundraising gala.

When: March 12 thru March 21. “Bid & Buy for LCHS” officially opens for bidding on March 12, at 5 PM, and closes on March 21st at 5 PM, but the website is up and open so you can go ahead and check out the offerings.

Where: Www.lchshistory.org

Why: To raise funds to help support our two museums, Historic Hixon House, and the La Crosse Area Heritage Center.

How: Registration and bidding is easy, but if you have any questions, please call our office for guidance. 608-782-1980. Cool experiences and beautiful handcrafted items have been donated by local businesses and individuals. When you bid and purchase it raises money for LCHS.

