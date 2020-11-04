Paula Przywojski: Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes Awareness Month is a time to bring attention to diabetes for those who have it and if you are at risk for developing diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. The body breaks down the carbohydrates you eat into blood sugar that it uses for energy—and insulin is a hormone that the body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the body. Type 2 diabetes is more common affecting people normally as they age. Risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes include being overweight, getting older, being less active, race and family history of diabetes. Prediabetes is also a diagnosis made when your blood sugar tests are elevated but not at a level to diagnose type 2 diabetes. This used to be called borderline diabetes. Be sure to ask your medical provider what your blood sugar tests results are and what they mean.

Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that measures your average blood sugar over the past 2-3 months. For most adults who have diabetes, an A1C level of 7 percent or less is a common treatment target. A 7 percent level indicates your average blood sugar is 154 mg/dL. An A1C level above 8 percent means that your diabetes is not well-controlled and you have a higher risk of developing complications of diabetes. Lower or higher targets may be appropriate for some people with diabetes. If your A1C level is above your target, your doctor may recommend a change in your diabetes treatment plan.