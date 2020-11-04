Paula Przywojski: Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes Awareness Month is a time to bring attention to diabetes for those who have it and if you are at risk for developing diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. The body breaks down the carbohydrates you eat into blood sugar that it uses for energy—and insulin is a hormone that the body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the body. Type 2 diabetes is more common affecting people normally as they age. Risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes include being overweight, getting older, being less active, race and family history of diabetes. Prediabetes is also a diagnosis made when your blood sugar tests are elevated but not at a level to diagnose type 2 diabetes. This used to be called borderline diabetes. Be sure to ask your medical provider what your blood sugar tests results are and what they mean.
Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that measures your average blood sugar over the past 2-3 months. For most adults who have diabetes, an A1C level of 7 percent or less is a common treatment target. A 7 percent level indicates your average blood sugar is 154 mg/dL. An A1C level above 8 percent means that your diabetes is not well-controlled and you have a higher risk of developing complications of diabetes. Lower or higher targets may be appropriate for some people with diabetes. If your A1C level is above your target, your doctor may recommend a change in your diabetes treatment plan.
Developing or maintaining healthy lifestyle habits is the key to controlling all 3 forms of diabetes. This is easier said than done, especially with the holiday season approaching. Healthy lifestyle habits include eating a healthy meal plan. If you have diabetes, you do not need to follow any “special diabetes diet”. We all need to eat the same. All of us need to concentrate on eating more whole grains, fruits and vegetables, along with lean proteins at our meals and limit “junk food”. There is a difference between “healthy” carbohydrate foods and “junk food” carbohydrate foods. Remember, carbohydrate is just a “fancy” name for sugar. Our cells need sugar to “run the way they should”. During the holidays we all are at risk for overindulging on the “junk food” carbohydrates like regular soda, fruit drinks, cookies, candies, snack crackers, and chips. Our healthy carbohydrates include whole grains (ones with more fiber), fruits, vegetables, milk and yogurt.
Here are some tips for Thanksgiving and the upcoming Holiday Season to help manage your diabetes. Remember, these tips are good for all of us to strive for, not just if we have diabetes. I’ve also included some recipes for your holiday meal planning. Remember to stay safe this holiday season by celebrating with your “family unit” you have normally been around. Large gatherings or just being with family you normally do not see puts us all at risk for COVID-19 and Influenza.
- Don’t skip meals before a holiday party/meal. Strive to eat within about 2 hours of waking up and then every 4-5 hours after this. If you “starve” yourself all day before going to your get together, you will most likely “overindulge”. Your blood sugar levels will not be well controlled.
- Even with holiday meals, try and balance the meals the best you can with adequate protein and healthy carbs. Protein and high fiber carbs like fruits and vegetables help slow the digestion of carbohydrates. Remember protein sources are meats, cheese, eggs, and nuts.
- Eat your favorite dessert soon after your meal as this won’t cause your blood sugar levels to increase as much. Eating desserts on an empty stomach is what will cause high blood sugar levels.
- Please don’t feel guilty about eating your favorite holiday treat. You didn’t “cheat”; you had a “treat”.
- Sugar-free doesn’t always mean carbohydrate and calorie free. Always check the Nutrition Facts Label and be aware of the total carbohydrates not just the sugar content.
Cranberry Sweet Potato Bake
Serves 14
- 2 lbs. Sweet Potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, washed
- 1 cup apples, cubed
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ cup apple juice
- ½ cup pecan pieces
- Optional: Substitute 2 tablespoons granulated sucralose (ex. Splenda) for the sugar.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine sweet potatoes, cranberries, and apples in a large bowl. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a separate bowl. Add to sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Place sweet potatoes in a shallow 2-quart ovenproof glass casserole dish. Pour apple juice over top. Cover and bake for 50 minutes or until potatoes are almost soft, stirring occasionally. Stir in pecans and cook, uncovered, for 10 more minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Per half cup serving: Calories 105; Fat 3 g; Saturated fat 0 g; Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 25 mg; Carbohydrate 19 g; Fiber 3 g; Protein 2 g
Fresh Cranberry Sauce
- 3 cups of water
- 1, 12-ounce bag of cranberries
- 1 large box of sugar-free cherry gelatin
Directions: Boil water and add cranberries. Gently boil for about 10 minutes. Add gelatin and cool.
You can also add orange rind for extra flavor after it is cooked.
Per Serving (¼ cup): Calories 14, Fat 0 g, Protein 0 g, Carbohydrates 4 g, Dietary Fiber 1.5 g, Sodium 14 mg
Paula Przywojski is a Registered Dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse
