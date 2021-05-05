PET OF THE WEEK: CALLIE

Callie is a 12.5-year-old, tortie with white, spayed female.

A sweet, low key senior lady who would love to come home with you! Callie is a beautiful girl who enjoys spending most of her time lounging about and relaxing. She is on the shy side and will need some time to adjust to her new home, but once she’s comfortable she adores attention!

She would love living in a home where she can get all the pets, have plenty of spaces to curl up for a cat nap and lots of soft beds to stretch out on.

Callie is a mellow kitty who would appreciate a quieter space with someone who has nothing but love (and snacks) to offer! If that could be you, apply for Ms. Callie today!

Callie has lived with several other cats and has always done great with them. Because she is a quieter kitty, she would be happiest in a low key home without high energy dogs or young children that might startle or chase her.

Any child in her new home should be 9 years or older.

If interested in Callie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.

