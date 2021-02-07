Pet of the Week: Honey

Honey is a 2.5 year old, American, spayed female. She is a little on the shy side since coming to us.

Honey did well with the resident cat and was said to be social and loving in her previous home. She needed more time than they could give. She may need to live with another bunny to show her best side!

Once held she calms down and enjoys being pet. With lots of socialization and love she should have no problem bonding to her new owner. Rabbits need plenty of time outside of their cage to run and play.

If interested in Honey, or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application at www.couleehumane.com.

